Zweli Mkhize’s branch says deciding to back him was easy

05 October 2022 - 16:33
Zweli Mkhize at his branch general meeting.
ANC presidential contender Zweli Mkhize’s membership branch did not have to jump through hoops or have members fight among each other to select him as their candidate ahead of the ANC national conference.

The process was smooth, with Mkhize unanimously agreed on as the man to contest for the powerful position in the governing party.

Mkhize’s branch, in ward 14 in Willowfountain, south of Pietermaritzburg, was the first to approach him to stand and nominate him to lead the ANC come December.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday, branch chairperson S’bu Mkhize (not related) said their meeting to nominate leaders for election at the 55th ANC national conference was a success.

This was made easy, he said, as they had been approached by other branches to ask the former health minister to avail himself for the top job. 

“We thought our job as his branch would be to convince comrades from other branches that he is the best man for the job. However, things happened in reverse because comrades came to us asking that we support him for president,” he said.

He said the appetite they sensed from many branches in the province for Mkhize to lead assured them that he is the best man for the job and made lobbying for him an easy task.

When they officially asked Mkhize to stand, he agreed immediately. “He was at the BGM [branch general meeting] and we asked him if he would stand the challenges that come with this process and he said yes.

“We knew then that he is equal to the task and if we ask him to serve the ANC he will do what is asked of him.”

Their relationship dates back to apartheid days. He said he knew when the two met that Mkhize would rise through the ranks and one day lead the ANC.

“When he arrived from exile, we elected him as chairperson of the branch, when the ANC was still banned. Some of the work he did with his wife, with their own funds, for the community still exist here, like two crèches they built.

“We know that when he’s given a task, he dedicates himself to it.”

The branch nominated Mkhize for president, Paul Mashatile for deputy, Stan Mathabatha for national chairperson, Nomvula Mokonyane for deputy secretary-general and Lindiwe Ntshalintshali for treasurer.

“For secretary-general we debated the names of Mdumiseni Ntuli and Phumulo Masualle but ultimately Phumulo received our endorsement,” he added.

Mkhize’s endorsement from his branch came as little surprise as he enjoys support from his home region of Moses Mabhida and has the backing of the provincial executive committee, including several other regions.

However, he faces a formidable opponent in the incumbent, Cyril Ramaphosa, who has received nominations throughout the country.

TimesLIVE

