'ANC will live beyond December': Mbalula condemns members using conference to attack Ramaphosa
ANC election head and secretary-general hopeful Fikile Mbalula has condemned attacks against the party's president Cyril Ramaphosa by some members before the party's 55th national elective conference.
Mbalula, speaking at the party's Letsema campaign in North West, took a swipe at “excited” party members who are using the elective conference to attack Ramaphosa.
The elective conference will take place from December 16-20.
“I know we are in the mood of the national conference, but we must understand that the national conference is not the first and it won't be the last. The ANC will live beyond December 16 to 20 and beyond that. The ANC will live and become even a stronger organisation,” said Mbalula.
He called for unity within the party, saying members are allowed to challenge the president.
“If there are comrades who feel that they can challenge the president, they are allowed but we shouldn’t go to war about it,” said Mbalula.
“There are those who say he must be isolated. How do you isolate your president? Some of us within the organisation have attacked our president. You don’t do that. Even our worst opponents don’t do it.”
Mbalula also hit back at claims he was “singing for supper” after throwing his weight behind Ramaphosa's second term bid.
Zweli Mkhize's backers want Cyril Ramaphosa’s rivals to team up
