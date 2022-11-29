Naidu said the deceased woman was identified as Zimkhitha Gaga.
“At this stage, the investigation remains as an inquest,” she said.
The woman was walking on Alfred Road en route to work when she was attacked. Two men who witnessed the attack ran to a nearby security official and reported the incident. The security official contacted the police but when they arrived, the badly injured woman was lying on the side of the road.
LISTEN | ‘The pit bull’s greatest enemy is misinformation’ — Pit Bull Federation of SA
Owner takes pit bulls believed to be responsible for fatal attack of Port Alfred woman to SPCA for safekeeping
Three pit bulls believed to have been responsible for the gruesome and deadly attack on a 37-year-old woman on Sunday in Port Alfred were brought to the SPCA by their owner.
NSPCA spokesperson Keshvi Nair told TimesLIVE on Tuesday: “Three dogs were brought to the SPCA by their owner for safekeeping. However, there is no confirmation that these dogs were behind the attack. The case is still under investigation.”
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the owner of the dogs lives in the vicinity of the attack.
“It is alleged that the dogs managed to escape from the secured property by damaging the perimeter fencing,” she said.
LISTEN | 'Diabetes made me do it' says woman behind racist pit bull rant
LISTEN | ‘The pit bull’s greatest enemy is misinformation’ — Pit Bull Federation of SA
“The woman sustained serious injuries to her face and upper body. The dogs were nowhere to be found. She died prior to receiving any medical attention,” Naidu said at the time.
