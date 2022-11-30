Politics

Parliamentary hearing into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continues

30 November 2022 - 10:02 By TimesLIVE

The parliamentary hearing into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continues on Wednesday.

In his opening address at the inquiry, Mkhwebane’s advocate Dali Mpofu said if President Cyril Ramaphosa did not testify “her evidence will not be contested and must be accepted”.

“If Mr Ramaphosa knows what’s good for him, he will come here and contest,” he said.

