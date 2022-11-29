Politics

If Ramaphosa knows what’s good for him, he will come to testify: Mpofu

Public protector’s advocate says she was not driven by political motives or bias but was ‘just doing her job’

29 November 2022 - 17:58 By TANIA BROUGHTON

..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Stop delaying tactics, we want to hear from suspended PP, chair tells Mpofu Politics
  2. Suspended PP’s litigation arrows fired at strange bedfellows in ConCourt News
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Abused office of the public protector is a crime scene Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Corruption is worse than apartheid because it betrays the majority: acting PP Politics
  2. Opponents’ plan to topple Ramaphosa as ANC boss is foiled for now Politics
  3. If Ramaphosa knows what’s good for him, he will come to testify: Mpofu Politics
  4. Presidential adviser Chauke, KZN’s Ntuli surprise with top 6 nominations Politics
  5. Ramaphosa 'disappointed' at decision to free Chris Hani's killer, Janusz Waluś Politics

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury