Politics

Malema: ‘Everything has collapsed under Ramaphosa and we look like a helpless nation’

16 January 2023 - 08:51
EFF leader Julius Malema says President Ramaphosa must be 'pushed out of office'. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema says President Ramaphosa must be 'pushed out of office'. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

EFF leader Julius Malema has again slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying everything has collapsed under his leadership and the country looks like a helpless nation.

Malema said the ANC and Ramaphosa needed to be removed from power and it was time to act.

“We are our own liberators. We must remove the ANC from power, but even before that  Ramaphosa must fall with immediate effect. We must push him out of office,” he said.

South Africans cannot allow the ANC and Ramaphosa to turn the country into a “nation of cowards,” he added.

“The picket lines are calling our names.”

His comments come after the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) announced last week it had approved an 18.65% increase in electricity tariffs for the financial year.

The regulator gave the green light to revenue of R318bn in 2023/2024 and R352bn in 2024/2025. Eskom had applied for R351bn and R381bn, respectively.

The decision was made after considering public consultation, economic challenges, declining household income, declining investment, high unemployment, low industrial production and load-shedding.

The increase will come into effect from April 1 for Eskom direct customers, with municipalities to determine the date for their customers.

The EFF slammed Eskom’s potential move from the department of public enterprises to the department of energy and mineral resources, saying South Africans would continue to suffer from rolling blackouts caused by load-shedding.

“Nothing will change. We have an ANC problem. It does not matter which minister we have or what department Eskom is under, we will continue to suffer. Our solution to the rolling blackouts is to get rid of the ANC,” EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys told TimesLIVE. 

She said Eskom was not the only state-owned entity with problems, claiming they were “deliberately sabotaged so they can be privatised”.

“If South Africans want entities to offer basic services, we need to get rid of the ANC.”

LISTEN | Eskom unburdening its debt to citizens: experts

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month

READ MORE:

Eskom can be fixed within the next 6 to 12 months, claims Mantashe

With the country plunged into stage 6 load-shedding and electricity tariff hikes on the cards, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe ...
News
7 hours ago

Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip to deal with energy crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced he has cancelled his working visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, due to the the ...
News
17 hours ago

Nersa grants Eskom increases of 18.65% and 12.74% for next two financial years

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa on Wednesday approved a revenue application of R318bn for Eskom for the 2023/2024 and R352bn for the ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Now we are the bosses, say ANC comeback kids Politics
  2. ‘They’ll never direct such energy on Zweli’: Malema condemns attack on Limpopo ... Politics
  3. Carl Niehaus announces five new members of the RET movement Politics
  4. Ditsobotla mayor withdraws resignation after ANC & PA 'find each other' Politics
  5. DA to take load-shedding outrage to Luthuli House Politics

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...