His comments come after the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) announced last week it had approved an 18.65% increase in electricity tariffs for the financial year.
The regulator gave the green light to revenue of R318bn in 2023/2024 and R352bn in 2024/2025. Eskom had applied for R351bn and R381bn, respectively.
The decision was made after considering public consultation, economic challenges, declining household income, declining investment, high unemployment, low industrial production and load-shedding.
The increase will come into effect from April 1 for Eskom direct customers, with municipalities to determine the date for their customers.
The EFF slammed Eskom’s potential move from the department of public enterprises to the department of energy and mineral resources, saying South Africans would continue to suffer from rolling blackouts caused by load-shedding.
“Nothing will change. We have an ANC problem. It does not matter which minister we have or what department Eskom is under, we will continue to suffer. Our solution to the rolling blackouts is to get rid of the ANC,” EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys told TimesLIVE.
She said Eskom was not the only state-owned entity with problems, claiming they were “deliberately sabotaged so they can be privatised”.
“If South Africans want entities to offer basic services, we need to get rid of the ANC.”
Malema: ‘Everything has collapsed under Ramaphosa and we look like a helpless nation’
Image: Freddy Mavunda
EFF leader Julius Malema has again slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying everything has collapsed under his leadership and the country looks like a helpless nation.
Malema said the ANC and Ramaphosa needed to be removed from power and it was time to act.
“We are our own liberators. We must remove the ANC from power, but even before that Ramaphosa must fall with immediate effect. We must push him out of office,” he said.
South Africans cannot allow the ANC and Ramaphosa to turn the country into a “nation of cowards,” he added.
“The picket lines are calling our names.”
His comments come after the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) announced last week it had approved an 18.65% increase in electricity tariffs for the financial year.
The regulator gave the green light to revenue of R318bn in 2023/2024 and R352bn in 2024/2025. Eskom had applied for R351bn and R381bn, respectively.
The decision was made after considering public consultation, economic challenges, declining household income, declining investment, high unemployment, low industrial production and load-shedding.
The increase will come into effect from April 1 for Eskom direct customers, with municipalities to determine the date for their customers.
The EFF slammed Eskom’s potential move from the department of public enterprises to the department of energy and mineral resources, saying South Africans would continue to suffer from rolling blackouts caused by load-shedding.
“Nothing will change. We have an ANC problem. It does not matter which minister we have or what department Eskom is under, we will continue to suffer. Our solution to the rolling blackouts is to get rid of the ANC,” EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys told TimesLIVE.
She said Eskom was not the only state-owned entity with problems, claiming they were “deliberately sabotaged so they can be privatised”.
“If South Africans want entities to offer basic services, we need to get rid of the ANC.”
LISTEN | Eskom unburdening its debt to citizens: experts
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month
READ MORE:
Eskom can be fixed within the next 6 to 12 months, claims Mantashe
Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip to deal with energy crisis
Nersa grants Eskom increases of 18.65% and 12.74% for next two financial years
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos