South Africa

Nersa grants Eskom increases of 18.65% and 12.74% for next two financial years

12 January 2023 - 17:53
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Nersa has granted Eskom an increase of 18.65% for the 2023/2024 financial year and 12.74% increase for 2024/2025. Stock photo.
Nersa has granted Eskom an increase of 18.65% for the 2023/2024 financial year and 12.74% increase for 2024/2025. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on Thursday approved a revenue application of R318bn for Eskom for the 2023/2024 and R352bn for the 2024/2025 financial years.

Eskom’s application was for R351bn for 2023/2024 and R381bn for 2024/2025.

Nersa chairperson Thembani Bukula said the increase for 2023/2024 translated to 173.08c per kWh and a percentage increase of 18.65%. The increase for 2024/2025 translated to 195c per kWh and 12.74%.

Eskom’s application was published on July 29 2022 and the public was given until September 8 to comment.

Bukula said Nersa received more than 2,000 written comments from citizens, agricultural and environmental organisations, municipalities and intensive energy users.

There were also public hearings.

“We received those comments and considered them in making the determination.”

Eskom’s application was considered against economic challenges, declining household income, declining investments, high unemployment, low industrial production and load-shedding.

'The increase for Eskom supplied customers will take effect from April 1 and a date will be determined for customers supplied by municipalities,” Bukula said. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

The original 15% has now gone up — here's why Eskom wants to hike prices by 32% in 2023

South Africans could face another cost-of-living shock after Eskom proposed to increase electricity prices by 32% in 2023.
News
4 weeks ago

How to find reputable solar suppliers, car repayment advice & warning of beauty 'side hustles'

Alternative power is unfamiliar territory for most South Africans, which makes us fair game for rogue suppliers.
News
6 months ago

LETTER | Eskom has failed and must lose its licence

Eskom mainly applies illegal strategies like load reduction in black areas even though we've learnt white areas also default on payments.
Ideas
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Judge allows Durban woman to move to Cape Town with child for new job despite ... South Africa
  2. IN PICS | Malema and Yengeni on holiday ‘minding their own water’ South Africa
  3. Siblings who spent seven months without a school have passed the year South Africa
  4. Durban flops and Cape Town shines during the festive season News
  5. South African buyer pays R27.5m for Cape Town flat as top-end market surges South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election