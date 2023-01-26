LISTEN | Phalatse ousted after vote of no confidence goes against her

Politics

26 January 2023
Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has been ousted.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse was on Thursday ousted from her position.

Listen:

This came shortly after she addressed the city council ahead of a third motion of no confidence against her. 

The embattled mayor had pleaded with the opposition and multiparty government to ensure their politics was “people-centred, not self-centred”.

Phalatse was ousted after a 140-councillor majority voted in favour of the no-confidence motion. 

She was set to face three different motions, but was voted out after the first debate.

The African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) Lubabalo Magwentshu fielded the motion, saying Phalatse was nowhere to be found when residents needed her.

“When the people of Soweto called the mayor to come and address their issues, she didn’t. She only felt the pressure to visit them after she survived the first motion of no confidence. When the people of Eldorado Park needed her attention, she chose to attend a cycling event. When our people faced devastating floods, she told them to write a letter requesting her attendance. What kind of behaviour is that?” Magwentshu asked.

Phalatse, who survived two previous attempts to remove her, has become a victim of coalition conflict between the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and DA, which saw the former vowing to remove the “arrogant” DA from Johannesburg. 

