TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa says basic income support is on the cards
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/Reuters
The government has announced the establishment of basic income support to cushion the poor against the rising cost of living while it seeks ways to mitigate the impact of load-shedding on food prices.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during his state of the nation address on Thursday that work is under way to develop a mechanism for targeted basic income support for the most vulnerable, within the country’s fiscal constraints.
This, according to Ramaphosa, will build on the innovation government has introduced through the social distress grants, including linking the data across government departments to make sure all those in need are reached.
WRAP SONA | Ramaphosa says government will continue with the R350 social relief of distress grant
Ramaphosa also announced the government would continue rolling out the R350 social distress grant introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“In support of this work and to counter the rising cost of living, we will continue the social relief of distress grant, which currently reaches around 7.8 million people. We will ensure that existing social grants are increased to cushion the poor against rising inflation,” he said.
This will be set out in the budget by the minister of finance while the National Treasury considers the feasibility of urgent measures to mitigate the impact of load-shedding on food prices.
Ramaphosa announces state of disaster to deal with energy crisis
TimesLIVE
