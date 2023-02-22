Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is delivering the 2023 budget speech to the National Assembly in the Cape Town City Hall on Wednesday amid ongoing power cuts, disastrous floods and a rising cost of living.
In his state of the nation address on February 9, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced government plans to address the energy crisis and prevailing socio-economic challenges. Godongwana will provide details of spending and revenue collection proposals to implement these plans.
He is also expected also introduce the Appropriation Bill and table the Division of Revenue Bill to parliament.
WATCH LIVE | Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers 2023 budget speech
