He committed to increase capacity at rehabilitation centres for drug addicts who have become a common feature of cities in the province.
EFF MPL Molebogeng Masoleng criticised the move, saying the problem is unemployment.
“Establishing rehabilitation centres for drug addicts without addressing the root cause of the problem is futile. Government needs a holistic approach to address drug abuse in townships. Though drug abuse is a social crime, the root cause is poverty, joblessness and lack of development in the township. The lack of rehabilitation centres only worsens the problem,” Masoleng said.
“Unless youth unemployment is tackled in a comprehensive way our youth will continue to be victims of drugs because their government has failed them.”
Opposition challenges Lesufi: 'Where is the detail of plans to fight crime?'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Opposition parties have challenged Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi to provide details on his grand plans to use technology to fight crime and ensure basic problems such as high unemployment are addressed.
On Thursday, the Gauteng legislature debated the state of the province address delivered by Lesufi earlier this week, which prioritised fighting crime and drugs.
DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said while the premier made many promises to citizens, there are no guarantees these will be fulfilled as no detail was provided.
“The devil is always in the detail. With every promise made we need to know how those things will be rolled out. Sadly the details were lacking again, which points to poor planning and management.
“You promised the residents of Gauteng you will arm them with panic buttons that will be connected to CCTV and a state-of-the-art command centre. Where is that state-of-the-art integrated command centre?
“The Gauteng broadband network is not yet fully operational [but] Lesufi wants to issue residents with e-panic buttons.
“The 10111 number does not work most of the time. This e-panic button will not work in places such as Ga-Rankuwa. As I’m talking to you, Ga-Rankuwa police station is again without electricity. If people in Ga-Rankuwa were to press the panic button, who will respond?” Msimanga said.
On Monday, Lesufi announced an ambitious plan to fight crime using drones, helicopters and introducing a panic button to help with responses when residents face crime. Lesufi said he had secured buy-in from thousands of security companies in the province.
