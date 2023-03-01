In an interview on eNCA, De Ruyter said: “I expressed my concern to a senior government minister about attempts, in my view, to water down governance about the $8.5bn that, by and large to Eskom’s intervention, we got at COP26, and the response was essentially that you must be pragmatic. To pursue the greater good, you have to enable some people to eat a little bit. So yes, I think it’s entrenched.”
De Ruyter faced criticism from the ANC after his explosive sit-down interview.
The party threatened legal action against him over the allegations, challenging De Ruyter to back his claims by laying criminal charges within the next seven days against those he believes to be behaving unlawfully.
“The ANC is firmly committed, through promoting and supporting policy, legislation and action, to deal with any acts of corruption — or other forms criminality — and to hold any perpetrators to account. Corruption and criminality are implacable enemies of development and our commitment to build a better life for all,” said party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri.
“We reiterate our call to Mr De Ruyter to lay criminal charges, with verifiable details about his serious allegations, to allow law enforcement agencies to investigate, and where appropriate, to prosecute those who have a case to answer.”
TimesLIVE readers have shared their thoughts on corruption in the country, with most (44%) saying the scourge has grown worse under President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership and “become a way of life”.
Most (84%) readers also said the ANC would never shake off its “corruption” tag, adding “a cheetah can’t change its spots”.
Gordhan’s admission that De Ruyter spoke to him about corruption at Eskom vindicates former CEO, says Mashaba
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has weighed in on public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s admission that former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter spoke to him about alleged corruption at the power utility.
Gordhan this week confirmed he was the minister De Ruyter talked to about a senior official allegedly benefiting from corruption at Eskom, but he dismissed it as “allusions”.
In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, the minister confirmed there was a discussion between the pair on criminality at the ailing entity.
Pravin Gordhan reveals he was the minister De Ruyter told about corruption at Eskom
Mashaba said Gordhan's admission vindicates De Ruyter and showed the ANC’s refusal to address serious allegations of corruption within its ranks.
“Minister Gordhan’s response corroborates the assertions made by De Ruyter. It furthermore shows he would shield his peers from addressing corruption allegations and would instead blame the whistleblowers who raise them, such as De Ruyter.”
Mashaba said corruption cases opened by whistleblowers with the police go nowhere, and the whistleblowers are often persecuted.
“It is a matter of public record that De Ruyter and Eskom have opened many criminal investigations which to date remain incomplete,” said Mashaba.
“Gordhan’s comments reaffirm our belief that the ANC is a criminal syndicate which exists to enrich its own members. The organisation will do everything in its power to protect its own members rather than investigate serious allegations of corruption, similar to what we have seen with Phala Phala.
“South Africa can be a prosperous country which provides meaningful employment and living conditions for all those who live in it, but that will only happen once the ANC is removed from power in the 2024 elections.”
