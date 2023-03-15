Politics

EFF leader Julius Malema briefs media on state of readiness for national shutdown

15 March 2023 - 12:00 By TimesLIVE

EFF leader Julius Malema is briefing the media on Wednesday on the party’s planned national shutdown.

The protest action is expected to be held on Monday with the EFF warning businesses to close their doors or risk being looted.

The EFF said the countrywide demonstrations will be the “mother of all shutdowns” and is calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

EFF hits back at DA’s ‘frivolous legal action’ against national shutdown

The EFF has responded to what it calls the DA’s “frivolous legal action” against the party's national shutdown on Monday.
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | EFF warns businesses to close on day of national shutdown to avoid possible looting

The EFF has warned businesses to close their doors next Monday or risk being looted.
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | EFF threats to shut businesses and schools cannot go unchecked: Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen wants the EFF to withdraw 'threats' to businesses regarding its shutdown next week.
News
22 hours ago

DA vows to reject and prevent EFF violence ahead of 'national shutdown'

'We will not sit back and allow the EFF to threaten businesses, livelihoods and lives,' says DA leader John Steenhuisen.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. DA drives point home outside lavish, blackout-proof estate housing president, ... Politics
  2. Minister 'meddled' in SABC board selection Politics
  3. Lindiwe Sisulu to resign as MP after being axed from cabinet Politics
  4. Bongani Baloyi set to quit ActionSA over conflict with Mashaba Politics
  5. Victory for Ramaphosa in latest round of Phala Phala battle Politics

Latest Videos

Police, nurses allowed to work during 'national shutdown': Malema sheds light ...
EFF members warns community to shut shops, factories on March 20