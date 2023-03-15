EFF leader Julius Malema is briefing the media on Wednesday on the party’s planned national shutdown.
The protest action is expected to be held on Monday with the EFF warning businesses to close their doors or risk being looted.
The EFF said the countrywide demonstrations will be the “mother of all shutdowns” and is calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
EFF leader Julius Malema briefs media on state of readiness for national shutdown
EFF leader Julius Malema is briefing the media on Wednesday on the party’s planned national shutdown.
The protest action is expected to be held on Monday with the EFF warning businesses to close their doors or risk being looted.
The EFF said the countrywide demonstrations will be the “mother of all shutdowns” and is calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
EFF hits back at DA’s ‘frivolous legal action’ against national shutdown
WATCH | EFF warns businesses to close on day of national shutdown to avoid possible looting
LISTEN | EFF threats to shut businesses and schools cannot go unchecked: Steenhuisen
DA vows to reject and prevent EFF violence ahead of 'national shutdown'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos