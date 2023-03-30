Politics

ActionSA vows to reject no-confidence motion against DA mayor Tania Campbell to 'keep EFF/ANC out'

30 March 2023 - 13:04
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Mayor Tania Campbell will receive the support of ActionSA in the no-confidence motion, despite the party having left the DA-led coalition, to 'keep out the ANC/EFF'.
ActionSA's Ekurhuleni caucus on Thursday vowed to reject the motion of no confidence in DA mayor Tania Campbell despite having left the DA-led multiparty coalition.

The party abandoned the coalition in November last year due to concerns that service delivery has deteriorated under Campbell's watch and a stable majority in the coalition could not be formed.

ActionSA will support Campbell in line with the party's commitment to keep the ANC and EFF coalition out of power.

“We also want to avoid the installation of one-seat party mayors who serve at the behest of the ANC and EFF, as seen in Johannesburg,” said Gauteng chairperson Funzi Ngobeni.

When the party left the coalition it promised to become a constructive opposition in the council.

Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell faces second motion of no confidence

Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell will face a second attempt at her ousting on Thursday.
Politics
5 hours ago

“We also committed to continue voting for a DA candidate in a bid to keep the ANC out of power,” said Ngobeni.

The party remains concerned about the DA-led coalition and Campbell's inability to improve service delivery.

“However, we believe things would be considerably worse under an ANC-EFF coalition,” said Ngobeni.

'Touch the speaker, you won't find peace': EFF tells new Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink

“If you are going to start politics of removing the speaker, you must know that you are never going to find peace, ” said the EFF's Obakeng Ramabodu.
Politics
1 day ago

Bongani Baloyi set to announce his next political move

Just weeks after his dramatic exit from ActionSA, former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi is on Thursday expected to announce his next political move — ...
Politics
1 day ago

Tshwane instability: DA accused of forgery as speaker no confidence motion fails

Chaos ensued in the Tshwane metro council again on Monday as speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana faced a motion of no confidence.
Politics
3 days ago

Numbers game: Quarrel over Tshwane metro escalates with DA-coalition councillors under hard watch

Despite the DA's request for a mayoral election in Tshwane to be held on Friday, speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana has decided it will be next week.
Politics
1 week ago
