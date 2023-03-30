Politics

DA's Tania Campbell ousted as Ekurhuleni mayor, again

30 March 2023 - 17:55
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
DA's Tania Campbell has been removed from office through a successful motion of no confidence.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Ekurhuleni's DA mayor Tania Campbell was on Thursday ousted through a motion of no confidence. 

This is the second time she has been removed as mayor. In October last year, Campbell was kicked out but later reinstated by the South Gauteng high court. 

However, on Thursday councillors convened to debate her standing and announced that her alleged failures were the reason for the motion of no confidence fielded by the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

The motion was successfully passed with the backing of the ANC, EFF and minority parties who garnered 126 seats in favour of the motion.

The DA multiparty coalition parties received  91 votes rejecting the motion.

In the debate, the ANC's Khehla Madlala lambasted Campbell for “failing to provide strategic direction” in the city, alleging that her leadership aggravated inequality and brought about no developmental ideas.

However, Campbell's party remained firm behind her leadership, with the DA's Brandon Pretorius saying “the motion brought by the ANC/EFF proxies is frivolous and just a key to unlock the city's coffers ahead of elections next year”.

ActionSA councillors, who abandoned the DA multiparty coalition in November last year, said that despite Campbell not being perfect the ANC tenure before her taking over was worse.

“If we have a choice between Campbell's problematic leadership, and the ANC's outright awful leadership, we choose problematic,” said councillor Michael Basch, who added that the party left the coalition because of deteriorating service delivery.

He urged councillors in the chamber to use the procedures and processes given to drive service delivery and to support the executive through the current structures. He was adamant that a change of leadership would destabilise the city.

However, councillors gave overwhelming indicators for Campbell's removal.

The former mayor will be vacating office after serving a total of 16 months since her election in November 2021.

