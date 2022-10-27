Politics

Good riddance or a 'return to stealing'? — Reactions to Tania Campbell ousting

27 October 2022 - 07:18
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Tania Campbell was removed as Ekurhuleni mayor on Wednesday.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Many South Africans have taken to social media to share their take on the ousting of Tania Campbell as mayor of Ekurhuleni on Wednesday.

Campbell was removed through an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence .

At least 100 councillors voted in favour of the motion, while 93 voted against it.

The EFF abstained from the vote, but is said to have asked the ANC to allow it to govern the metro in exchange for its support in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

It follows the ousting of Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse in a no-confidence motion last month. The South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday declared that removal invalid and unlawful.

The ANC reportedly plans to take back the three Gauteng metros they lost to a DA coalition after last year’s municipal elections.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the ousting, with some welcoming it and others lamenting the collapse of the coalition of minority parties in the metro.

