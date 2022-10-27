Many South Africans have taken to social media to share their take on the ousting of Tania Campbell as mayor of Ekurhuleni on Wednesday.
Campbell was removed through an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence .
At least 100 councillors voted in favour of the motion, while 93 voted against it.
The EFF abstained from the vote, but is said to have asked the ANC to allow it to govern the metro in exchange for its support in Johannesburg and Tshwane.
It follows the ousting of Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse in a no-confidence motion last month. The South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday declared that removal invalid and unlawful.
The ANC reportedly plans to take back the three Gauteng metros they lost to a DA coalition after last year’s municipal elections.
South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the ousting, with some welcoming it and others lamenting the collapse of the coalition of minority parties in the metro.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Good riddance or a 'return to stealing'? — Reactions to Tania Campbell ousting
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Many South Africans have taken to social media to share their take on the ousting of Tania Campbell as mayor of Ekurhuleni on Wednesday.
Campbell was removed through an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence .
At least 100 councillors voted in favour of the motion, while 93 voted against it.
The EFF abstained from the vote, but is said to have asked the ANC to allow it to govern the metro in exchange for its support in Johannesburg and Tshwane.
It follows the ousting of Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse in a no-confidence motion last month. The South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday declared that removal invalid and unlawful.
The ANC reportedly plans to take back the three Gauteng metros they lost to a DA coalition after last year’s municipal elections.
South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the ousting, with some welcoming it and others lamenting the collapse of the coalition of minority parties in the metro.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
DA's Tania Campbell ousted as Ekurhuleni mayor
EDITORIAL | What residents need is service, efficiency and stability
Malema on teaming up with the ANC in Ekurhuleni: ‘We will not vote for them because I am friends with Masina’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos