The ANC is undertaking a working visit to Russia which began on Thursday and ends on Sunday.
The party’s national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said in a statement: “The visit follows an invitation from the United Russia Party, Russia’s largest political party and a long-standing ally and friend of the ANC.”
Bhengu-Motsiri said the visit led by NEC member and international relations subcommittee deputy chairperson Obed Bapela will include discussions on the “recalibration of the global order to reverse the consequences of neocolonialism and the previously prevailing unipolar world”.
“In the delegation is also NEC member and deputy minister of international relations and co-operation Alvin Botes. It is anticipated that the delegation will also participate in the inaugural International Organising Committee of the Inter-Party Forum, which includes progressive as well as fraternal movements and political parties from Africa, Asia, and Latin America,” she said.
Bhengu-Motsiri said the delegation will report back to the ANC's national executive committee on their return and the public will be kept abreast of the mission and the plans of the Inter-Party Forum.
TimesLIVE
ANC undertakes working visit to Russia
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
