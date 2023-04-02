Politics

ANC undertakes working visit to Russia

02 April 2023 - 11:17
The ANC is visiting Russia at the invitation of the United Russia Party.
The ANC is visiting Russia at the invitation of the United Russia Party.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The ANC is undertaking a working visit to Russia which began on Thursday and ends on Sunday.  

The party’s national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said in a statement: “The visit follows an invitation from the United Russia Party, Russia’s largest political party and a long-standing ally and friend of the ANC.” 

Bhengu-Motsiri said the visit led by NEC member and international relations subcommittee deputy chairperson Obed Bapela will include discussions on the “recalibration of the global order to reverse the consequences of neocolonialism and the previously prevailing unipolar world”.

“In the delegation is also NEC member and deputy minister of international relations and co-operation Alvin Botes. It is anticipated that the delegation will also participate in the inaugural International Organising Committee of the Inter-Party Forum, which includes progressive as well as fraternal movements and political parties from Africa, Asia, and Latin America,” she said.  

Bhengu-Motsiri said the delegation will report back to the ANC's national executive committee on their return and the public will be kept abreast of the mission and the plans of the Inter-Party Forum. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

PODCAST | How Ramaphosa can defuse the Putin arrest hot potato

On this episode of the 'Sunday Times Politics Weekly' we discuss with analysts ICC’s power, consequences for honouring or dishonouring the warrant ...
News
2 days ago

Putin arrest warrant prompts South Africa to seek legal advice

The government is seeking legal advice on how to handle an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin if the ...
Business Times
1 week ago

Trade Cold War dogma for wide-ranging ideology

Many proponents of delinking from Western trade do not understand how the South African economy, business and trade are integrated into the global ...
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Cops probe links between DA’s Malusi Booi and gang bosses Politics
  2. DA's Mazzone barred from parly committee pending security clearance Politics
  3. DA will do everything to stop ANC-EFF coalition in 2024, says John Steenhuisen Politics
  4. Push to charge ANC’s Phala Phala ‘rebels’ Politics
  5. If a leader is wrong, they protect them at all costs: Holomisa backs Mbeki's ... Politics

Latest Videos

Slide tackling hero explains how he stopped alleged thief
Dr Nandipha's online videos paint a picture of a loving mom & successful ...