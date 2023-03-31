News

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | How Ramaphosa can defuse the Putin arrest hot potato

31 March 2023 - 05:30
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
On this episode of 'Sunday Times Politics Weekly' we discuss with analysts the ICC’s power, consequences for honouring or dishonouring the Putin arrest warrant, and the possible ways SA can get out of the awkward situation, among others.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Our country has been placed in a quandary after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant of arrest for Russian President Vladimir Putin which compels SA, as a signatory to the ICC’s Rome Statute, to arrest him if he visits South Africa.

Listen to this week's episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly:

International relations minister Naledi Pandor says Russia is an old friend that supported the fight against apartheid. Putin is expected to visit South Africa in August to attend a Brics summit, and the country has been ordered to arrest him over alleged atrocities in the Ukraine war. South Africa has remained neutral in the war but is now obliged to arrest the head of a fellow Brics state.

That’s the acute dilemma discussed on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast with UJ’s Prof Sphamandla Zondi and Wits University’s Prof William Gumede, who help us unpack the ICC’s power, consequences for honouring or dishonouring the warrant, the possible ways SA can get out of the awkward situation, and other issues.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

The podcast is hosted by Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma and produced by Bulelani Nonyukela.

