PODCAST | How Ramaphosa can defuse the Putin arrest hot potato

International relations minister Naledi Pandor says Russia is an old friend that supported the fight against apartheid. Putin is expected to visit South Africa in August to attend a Brics summit, and the country has been ordered to arrest him over alleged atrocities in the Ukraine war. South Africa has remained neutral in the war but is now obliged to arrest the head of a fellow Brics state.

That’s the acute dilemma discussed on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast with UJ’s Prof Sphamandla Zondi and Wits University’s Prof William Gumede, who help us unpack the ICC’s power, consequences for honouring or dishonouring the warrant, the possible ways SA can get out of the awkward situation, and other issues.

The podcast is hosted by Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma and produced by Bulelani Nonyukela.