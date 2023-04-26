Politics

WATCH | Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter appears before Scopa

26 April 2023 - 09:00 By TIMESLIVE

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter is meeting with parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday.

The meeting comes after the ANC's Bheki Hadebe wrote a letter to the committee requesting it to “urgently invite the former CEO to provide more information regarding the allegations he made at the interview that aired on 23 February 2023 [on eNCA].”

TimesLIVE

