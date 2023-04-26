Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter is meeting with parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday.
The meeting comes after the ANC's Bheki Hadebe wrote a letter to the committee requesting it to “urgently invite the former CEO to provide more information regarding the allegations he made at the interview that aired on 23 February 2023 [on eNCA].”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter appears before Scopa
Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter is meeting with parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday.
The meeting comes after the ANC's Bheki Hadebe wrote a letter to the committee requesting it to “urgently invite the former CEO to provide more information regarding the allegations he made at the interview that aired on 23 February 2023 [on eNCA].”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos