Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink cracks the whip on metro workforce
Image: Supplied
Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink says he will be cracking the whip on the capital city's workforce to ensure they deliver the best quality services for residents.
Delivering the state of the capital address on Thursday, Brink said one of his team's priorities is keeping a close eye on the 19,500 full-time staff complement across multiple departments.
“We have never had a robust performance management system that allows us to properly discipline officials who are not conducting their duties in line with what is required of them. So we are ready to implement two key policies that are going to assist us greatly in strengthening and developing a professionalised civil service for the future,” said Brink.
He said the new performance management policy would form the basis for evaluating the work of officials over the next few years.
“It will also form the basis for holding officials and MMCs to account, and to account to the people of Tshwane. While officials who seek to enrich themselves at the expense of the people will have zero protection, those who make mistakes in a genuine attempt to get things done will be protected.”
Brink said he would be signing a set of performance charters with the city manager that will detail outcomes, actions and timelines for each of the steps to be taken.
“We have to give officials a parameter within which to take risks, otherwise we will simply be chasing compliance, instead of innovating and getting things done. The MMCs and I will protect the honest, hard-working doers and risk-takers, and distinguish their efforts from those of the self-serving and the corrupt.”
He said the implementation of the policy is going to take effect from July 1 and would cascade all the way down from top management to the most junior official, even that of a general worker, to ensure that all workers were treated equally and fairly within one performance evaluation system.
“This is critically important if we are to enhance the quality of work that we provide to our residents. However, there is also a need to be able to ensure that we acknowledge and reward those who are shining examples of what can be achieved when you fully apply yourself to the work of the city.”
Brink said they were concluding a talent management policy that would help facilitate promotions of officials who work hard, perform well and demonstrate an exemplary work ethic.
“This policy will soon be coming to council, and I hope that we will have the support of all the councillors who are present here in the council chamber, because I believe it will be a critical tool towards unlocking the kind of professionalism we need in our city.”
He said while the city's finances are problematic and its infrastructure required urgent attention, he believed there was hope through dedicated officials who want to make the city work.
“Nothing happens in the city without a motivated and dedicated team. I am fully committed towards building a capital city that works for all its people.”
