DA MP Samantha Graham-Mare said Ramokgopa's appointment was announced on March 6 but it wasn’t until May 26 that his powers were confirmed in a government gazette.
“During those three months, Ramokgopa admitted himself that he was nothing more than a project manager, reporting to other ministers. Despite this, he received the full perks of a minister, earning an exorbitant salary of R178,311 per month,” said Graham-Mare.
“In these three months of inactivity, Ramokgopa and his staffers cost hard-working South Africans more than R3m, with nothing to show for it except expensive sightseeing trips and luxury clothing. This is a classic example of cadre deployment at its worst, where individuals are appointed to positions of power without the necessary accountability and outside existing structures.”
Graham-Mare said load-shedding continues to plague the country, wreaking havoc on the economy and the lives of ordinary South Africans.
“Despite being in office, minister Ramokgopa has made no significant impact in developing viable solutions to end load-shedding, both now and in the future.”
Ramokgopa and his staff are costing tax payers about R13m a year
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Taxpayers are forking out about R13m annually on the salaries of the electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and his staff.
This was revealed this week in answer to a parliamentary written question from the DA.
“What is the total number of staff employed and/or provided as departmental support in his private office, remuneration of each position to date and his own remuneration to date since he was officially appointed as minister in the Presidency for electricity,” asked the DA.
In its response, Ramokgopa's office said it had 12 staff and the minister will earn in excess of R2.4m annually.
Two special advisers, Sarel Jacobs de la Rouviere and Silas Mzingeli Zimu, come at a cost of R2,158,533 each, with the lowest-paid member of the team, Elizabeth Selaelo Mosebedi, earning R125,373 for food services.
