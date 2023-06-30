Politics

WATCH | Acting public protector releases reports

30 June 2023 - 12:08 By TIMESLIVE

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka releases her latest report on investigations. #eNCA #DStv403

Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka is releasing investigative reports during a media briefing on Friday. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

NPA assessing Phala Phala docket and may decide on next step

Hawks boss Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is assessing the Phala Phala matter.
News
2 weeks ago

Ramaphosa and Geingob avoid Phala Phala in bilateral talks

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Namibian counterpart Hage Geingob did not discuss Phala Phala at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday, Ramaphosa ...
Politics
2 months ago

ANC to meet Mbeki over letter slamming decision to block Phala Phala probe

The ANC will seek a meeting with former president Thabo Mbeki to explain a letter that appears to question the party’s decision to “protect at all ...
Politics
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa files confidential affidavit in court case about Putin attending ... Politics
  2. Putin won’t attend Brics summit in South Africa Politics

Latest Videos

Protests continue in Paris suburb after teen shooting
Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media