Ramaphosa and Geingob avoid Phala Phala in bilateral talks

20 April 2023 - 18:01
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Namibian president Hage Geingob and President Cyril Ramaphosa during a state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on April 20 2023.
Namibian president Hage Geingob and President Cyril Ramaphosa during a state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on April 20 2023.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Namibian counterpart Hage Geingob did not discuss Phala Phala at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday. 

This was confirmed by Ramaphosa during a media briefing after the heads of state and their delegations met behind closed doors during Geingob's state visit.

“It did not feature at all in our discussions. Not at all,” said a giggling Ramaphosa.

Earlier, justice minister Ronald Lamola told journalists the investigation into the 2020 theft of foreign currency from Ramaphosa's farm had hit a snag.  

Several law-enforcement agencies are investigating the matter. The money came from the sale of buffalo to a Sudanese businessman.

In a statement released in June 2020, the government said it had closely followed media reports and a statement by the Namibian police force concerning a request for mutual legal assistance in respect of David Imanuwela, the alleged mastermind behind the robbery, who they had apprehended. 

“We received a request. The request was not compliant with our own laws in relation to mutual legal assistance,” Lamola said. 

TimesLIVE





