“We venerate and celebrate our veterans for the heroic role they played in our struggle and look forward to holding hands with them in the ongoing struggle to transform our socioeconomic landscape,” he said.
The secretary-general said the party viewed its veterans as the finest products of the movement.
“We want them to be our place of refuge when things are tough,” he said.
Mbalula said they heeded the call of the conference's convener, Snuki Zikalala, to pay attention to the challenges of local government.
“A few days ago, we concluded a national workshop to address challenges of delivery at a local government level. We were particularly heartened and inspired by the presentation by Mac Maharaj on behalf of the veterans' league. We want advice and guidance as well as policy interventions that can strengthen the work of the movement.”
'Veterans are finest product of our movement and our moral compass,' says Mbalula
Image: Freddy Mavunda
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party's veterans should serve as the moral compass of the movement as it navigates various complex national transformation, organisational and governance issues.
Mbalula said the ANC will continue to draw on the timeless wisdom and counsel of its veterans, some of whom have been appointed to the integrity commission, while some play vital roles on various platforms including the structures of the ANC.
Mbalula was speaking at the ANC veterans' league elective conference taking place in Birchwood, Gauteng, on Friday.
“We venerate and celebrate our veterans for the heroic role they played in our struggle and look forward to holding hands with them in the ongoing struggle to transform our socioeconomic landscape,” he said.
The secretary-general said the party viewed its veterans as the finest products of the movement.
“We want them to be our place of refuge when things are tough,” he said.
Mbalula said they heeded the call of the conference's convener, Snuki Zikalala, to pay attention to the challenges of local government.
“A few days ago, we concluded a national workshop to address challenges of delivery at a local government level. We were particularly heartened and inspired by the presentation by Mac Maharaj on behalf of the veterans' league. We want advice and guidance as well as policy interventions that can strengthen the work of the movement.”
ANC veterans 'saddened' by working relationship with EFF — Snuki Zikalala
The secretary-general said he wanted comrades of the veteran's league to help the ruling party out of “the problems we may stumble upon as we try to offer leadership to this great movement and great country”.
“We expect our veterans to be distant from the shenanigans that those of us who are still learning may get ourselves into. We do not want to be called to intervene and solve problems at the centre of which will be veterans. We are confident that we can, and we will depend on you,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
RELATED ARTICLES:
ANC veterans decry conference failures
ANC Veterans League slams inclusion of state capture-linked Duma Ndlovu in national order awards
Divisive songs soil our reputation, say ANC veterans
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos