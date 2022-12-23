Politics

ANC veterans decry conference failures

Party members need to work on their political education, says Snuki Zikalala

23 December 2022 - 00:00
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

ANC veteran Patricia Hanekom has criticised the conduct of some party members at the national elective conference, describing it as “really inappropriate”...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. ANC gives green light to plans to scrap public enterprises department Politics
  2. WATCH | Despite ‘fierce resistance’, Ramaphosa not backing down on renewal ... News
  3. ANC national conference adjourns to next year Politics

Most read

  1. De Ruyter probed for ‘irregularity’ at Eskom News
  2. ‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at ... Politics
  3. How senior ANC leaders failed to make it to the new NEC Politics
  4. 'An abuse of process': Cyril Ramaphosa bares legal teeth in battle against ... Politics
  5. Ramaphosa under pressure to reshuffle cabinet Politics

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election