DA's Hlanganani Gumbi quits parliament to study in the UK

29 August 2023 - 12:35
DA MP Hlanganani Gumbi is heading to the UK to continue his studies. File photo.
Image: Hlanganani Gumbi

The DA's Hlanganani Gumbi is putting his political career on hold to pursue a master's degree in the UK. 

“I am heading to the University of Liverpool to do my master's (entrepreneurship and innovation management) from September 18,” he told TimesLIVE.

The MP added: “I am still a DA member. I will be voting [while] in the UK. Nothing else changes besides the fact that someone will be taking my seat in the legislature.”

Gumbi had been in the party ranks for more than 14 years, his latest deployment as MP responsible for the tourism portfolio committee.

Last year his future with the DA was surrounded by uncertainty after it emerged that he had expressed an interest in leaving parliament.

At the time, Gumbi told TimesLIVE he said discussions about his future with the DA leadership were centred on him leaving parliament to pursue business. He also insisted that he would not be resigning his membership.

