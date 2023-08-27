DA's probing questions on Zuma release may pave way for court action
Presidency asks for 10 more days to respond; answers are likely to shape the DA's approach to its legal challenge
27 August 2023 - 00:00
The government is yet to answer a raft of questions on the release of former president Jacob Zuma after the DA wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa about its concern that the real purpose of an across-the-board remission of sentences for minor offenders was actually “solely or predominantly to permit Mr Zuma to be released”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.