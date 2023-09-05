The ANC has called for the Gauteng department of cooperative governance to intervene in the management of the city's deteriorating finances and restore service delivery, particularly for the poor.
However, the DA has poured cold water on the ANC's concerns, accusing the party of plotting to get the municipality placed under administration.
DA Tshwane caucus spokesperson Kwena Moloto said his party would challenge any attempts in this regard as it was clear the ANC and EFF coalition, in conjunction with aligned labour unions in the capital, are again deliberately trying to create conditions for the municipality to be placed under administration.
This is amid the ongoing impasse between the municipality, workers and labour unions that has plunged the city into debilitating strike action with little to no services rendered.
"While it is true the city and the office of the executive mayor have faced challenges, the government in Tshwane is finally capable of overcoming these obstacles. In contrast to the previous lawlessness and irregularities in the capital, we witness a desperate provincial leadership attempting to undermine effective governance," said Moloto.
Gauteng ANC slams Tshwane DA’s failure to submit financial statements to auditor-general
Image: Herman Moloi
The Gauteng ANC has criticised the DA-led administration in Tshwane for failing to submit financial statements to the auditor-general for the year under review.
This is not the first time the DA-led municipality has erred financially, having revealed a whopping R10bn unaccounted for in irregular expenditure in the previous financial year.
Provincial secretary TK Nciza said it was clear the DA and ActionSA-led administration in the city of Tshwane was delaying the auditing process and hindering the implementation of accountability processes.
"This has shown the residents of Tshwane they are hellbent on undermining the principles of both transparency and accountability as espoused in the Municipal Finance Management Act," he said.
Nciza also accused the capital city's administration of continually exhibiting unprecedented instability in governance, with finances of the municipality in shambles due to alleged mismanagement.
"This has resulted in the deterioration of service delivery, particularly in black communities across Tshwane."
WATCH | Tshwane governance chaos plays out in council as DA, EFF get physical
The ANC has called for the Gauteng department of cooperative governance to intervene in the management of the city's deteriorating finances and restore service delivery, particularly for the poor.
However, the DA has poured cold water on the ANC's concerns, accusing the party of plotting to get the municipality placed under administration.
DA Tshwane caucus spokesperson Kwena Moloto said his party would challenge any attempts in this regard as it was clear the ANC and EFF coalition, in conjunction with aligned labour unions in the capital, are again deliberately trying to create conditions for the municipality to be placed under administration.
This is amid the ongoing impasse between the municipality, workers and labour unions that has plunged the city into debilitating strike action with little to no services rendered.
"While it is true the city and the office of the executive mayor have faced challenges, the government in Tshwane is finally capable of overcoming these obstacles. In contrast to the previous lawlessness and irregularities in the capital, we witness a desperate provincial leadership attempting to undermine effective governance," said Moloto.
Cogta minister Thembi Nkadimeng clamps down on misbehaving councillors
Moloto said his party was pleading with the provincial government to become part of the solution and fulfil its constitutional duty to support the municipality.
"Rather focus on this duty than play politics that hampers service delivery.
"Furthermore, should the provincial government really be concerned about the welfare of Tshwane’s residents, we invite them to attend council meetings, and see which individuals are standing in the way of the city’s prosperity."
Moloto said his party would spare no effort in safeguarding their democratically elected government led by DA mayor Cilliers Brink.
"Regardless of any undue influence, concealed motives, corruption or violent protests, we remain committed to upholding the spirit of the constitution and legality."
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Residents of Tshwane enter third week without water
DA ditches council intervention in Tshwane municipal unrest
Tshwane says workers still striking despite Samwu call to return to work
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos