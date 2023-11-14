Politics

LISTEN | 'You've lost your voice if you don't vote' — IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo

14 November 2023 - 12:30
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo talks to the Sunday Times about the upcoming elections and voter registration weekend.
Image: MASI LOSI

“If you don't register to vote, you will lose your voice.”

That's according to Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo. 

He was speaking to Sunday Times politics reporter Kgothatso Madisa.

Listen here:

Mamabolo said young people in their 20s are the IEC's primary target as they are often hesitant to vote. 

“The people between the ages of 20 to 29 are our primary target because they are not registered to the same extent as other age groups, such as 30 to 39, but if we are successful in getting that age group registered they tend to participate in high proportions,” he said.

The IEC will open registrations this weekend for the 2024 national and provincial elections.

