LISTEN | 2024 elections: What you need to know

Independent candidates will be able to contest

24 October 2023 - 13:51
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
The registration weekend for the 2024 elections will take place on November 18 and 19. File photo.
Image: Kevin Sutherland

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says it will need citizens to be “all hands on deck” for the 2024 elections, and it is in ongoing talks with the president about an election date.

Listen for details:

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo urged all South Africans to actively participate in the elections.

“The hopeless attitude that has paralysed some South Africans can be reversed by empowering them with reasons to believe in the importance of taking part in the elections,” he said.

The commission is gearing up to hold the 2024 national and provincial elections and announced November 18 and 19 as the registration weekend.

It called on all stakeholders including political parties, society, civil society organisations, organs of state, the media, business and organised labour to play their part in the democratic process.

The IEC CEO said 23,269 voting stations have been determined for the national and provincial elections.

It has themed the elections “It's your democracy, own it”.

TimesLIVE

