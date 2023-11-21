Politics

WATCH | Hearing into EFF MPs storming stage during Sona continues

21 November 2023 - 11:10 By TIMESLIVE
The powers and privileges committee hearing into EFF MPs storming the stage at the state of the nation address in parliament on February 9 continues on Tuesday.

The hearing aims to establish if the EFF members breached the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act.

