The powers and privileges committee hearing into EFF MPs storming the stage at the state of the nation address in parliament on February 9 continues on Tuesday.
The hearing aims to establish if the EFF members breached the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act.
WATCH | Hearing into EFF MPs storming stage during Sona continues
The powers and privileges committee hearing into EFF MPs storming the stage at the state of the nation address in parliament on February 9 continues on Tuesday.
The hearing aims to establish if the EFF members breached the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act.
TimesLIVE
MORE
WATCH | Malema goes after 'white man' & chairperson during Sona disciplinary hearing
LISTEN | Malema, EFF MPs and lawyer Ngcukaitobi walk out of Sona hearing
WATCH | EFF MPs’ hearing for storming stage at Sona in February
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos