Politics

'I am a born again,' MK Party's Bonginkosi Khanyile says as he puts brakes on election threats

09 May 2024 - 10:12 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bonginkosi Khanyile says he is a changed man a month after MK Party removed him as interim youth leader following his threats of disruption of the May 29 elections.
Bonginkosi Khanyile says he is a changed man a month after MK Party removed him as interim youth leader following his threats of disruption of the May 29 elections.
Image: Bonginkosi Khanyile/Facebook

A month after the MK Party removed Bonginkosi Khanyile as interim youth leader when he threatened disruption of the May 29 elections, he says he is a changed man and has stopped making reckless comments inciting violence. 

“Sengizelwe ngokutsha [I have been born again, I have changed in character]. I no longer make inflammatory statements,” Khanyile told party supporters this week.

He posted a short video of his speech on Facebook as he slowly returns to the frontline of the party's campaign after he was stripped of his position on April 9. He deleted the short video on Wednesday afternoon and posted another in which he lifted the lid on some of the party's troubles. 

“We want wisdom and guidance from the mother body but they must not control the life and breeding of the youth league. Once I reject your advice you stop greeting me and go on WhatsApp to form a group saying to me: 'Your days are numbered, you do not listen to us, you are rude'. They said I won't finish two weeks and I am on my third week now and I've chased two people away,” Khanyile said.

“I will lead the youth league but I won't leave it in a messy state, damaged by old people. Here we have no friends and allies. No-one is irreplaceable in this organisation, including myself. No-one is born with a position, so when you are given a command, take command.” 

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla on MK Party: 'My father is the head and I am the neck'

With Jabulani Khumalo ousted as Jacob Zuma’s second-in-command in the MK Party, attention is being focused on his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to ...
Politics
12 hours ago
MK Party's Bonginkosi Khanyile in the spotlight as he makes a comeback.
MK Party's Bonginkosi Khanyile in the spotlight as he makes a comeback.
Image: MKP/Bonginkosi Khanyile/Facebook

He accused elderly party members of attempting to influence the youth league. 

“Young people do not have NSFAS but people are plotting for conferences. Old people are calling us and telling us to appoint their friends because they are stalwarts of MK. We do not want those people,” Khanyile said.

Weeks before Khanyile's removal he slammed party members who wanted Jabulani Khumalo to be elected party president instead of Jacob Zuma.

“Some people are saying we will be led by Khumalo because Msholozi [Zuma] is too old. We will not allow that in MK [Party]. Zuma is perceived as old after he worked hard for the party which is now solid. We will not allow that. I say Khumalo will never lead this organisation while Msholozi is around.”

Khanyile was removed last month after MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said he and Visvin Reddy, charged for inciting violence, were given warnings for making “reckless” public statements. 

“Khanyile was out of order and we dealt with that and gave him a warning. Anyone in the party who utters or makes pronouncements of violence will be dealt with and we will expel them. Reddy, in the same way as Khanyile, has been issued a warning,” Ndhlela said. 

Khanyile, charged with incitement to violence in the July 2021 unrest, in March told reporters: “There will be no elections without MK and Zuma. If they remove MK and remove Zuma as the face of the campaign there won’t be elections in South Africa,” he said. 

“Let me repeat so that when we are arrested they can use this video as evidence in court. We mean what we say. What do we do with this military which they are going to unleash? The soldiers were defeated by the July unrest. Do you say you can stop MK?” 

Watch Khanyile's recent speech:

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘Remove Jacob Zuma as face of MK Party’: Salvo from Jabulani Khumalo to IEC

The founder of the newly launched MK Party, Jabulani Khumalo, has told the Electoral Commission of South Africa to remove former president Jacob Zuma ...
Politics
2 days ago

Zuma's daughter — 'Jabulani Khumalo has declared himself an enemy'

The rejection of MK Party founder Jabulani Khumalo's proposal to mend fences with former president Jacob Zuma has seemingly put the party leadership ...
Politics
2 days ago

‘The alternative to being rescued is dying’: Helen Zille defends DA ‘doomsday’ burning flag advert

The DA leadership has defended its controversial election advert which features a burning South African flag, saying the party was trying to convey a ...
Politics
2 days ago

ANC will come out of elections victorious like a ‘wounded tiger’, says buoyant Mokonyane

The party’s first deputy SG cast doubt on the validity of polling that forecasts a drubbing for the ruling party on May 29
Politics
1 day ago

ConCourt order on Zuma's parliament eligibility vital for free & fair elections: IEC

The Electoral Commission of South Africa says a timely judgment by the Constitutional Court on Jacob Zuma's eligibility to contest for parliament in ...
Politics
1 day ago

With three weeks to go, ANC sends heavy hitters to campaign for party in hotly contested KZN

The ANC is targeting its strongholds in 2,500 voting districts to discourage low voter turnout and ensure the party retains its majority in the ...
Politics
2 days ago

Treasonous & despicable, says Ramaphosa as 'DA burns national flag'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has labelled the DA campaign advert depicting a burning South African flag as “treasonous and despicable”.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla on MK Party: 'My father is the head and I am the neck' Politics
  2. Zuma's daughter — 'Jabulani Khumalo has declared himself an enemy' Politics
  3. 'I am a born again,' MK Party's Bonginkosi Khanyile says as he puts brakes on ... Politics
  4. Mbalula says R350 SRD grant will be converted to basic income grant Politics
  5. ConCourt order on Zuma's parliament eligibility vital for free & fair ... Politics

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues