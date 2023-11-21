Politics

WATCH | Parliament votes on motion for closure of Israeli embassy

21 November 2023 - 14:16 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

Parliament is voting on whether South Africa should close the Israel embassy in the country.

The Israeli government has withdrawn its ambassador from South Africa. 

Government has temporarily recalled South Africa's diplomats from Tel Aviv.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Israel recalls its ambassador to South Africa for consultations

Israel has recalled for consultations its ambassador to South Africa after the "latest statements from South Africa", Israel's foreign ministry said ...
News
12 hours ago

ICC acknowledges referral from 5 countries including SA to investigate Israel for war crimes

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court confirmed receipt of a referral from five countries, including South Africa, to investigate Israel ...
Politics
2 days ago

SA’s ambassador in The Hague submits Israeli referral to ICC

The department of international relations and cooperation on Friday confirmed that the referral seeking the International Criminal Court to ...
Politics
3 days ago
