Politics

Former president Thabo Mbeki ‘in good health’, says foundation

03 January 2024 - 17:08 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Former president Thabo Mbeki's foundation has denied rumours that he is suffering ill health. File photo.
Former president Thabo Mbeki's foundation has denied rumours that he is suffering ill health. File photo.
Image: MASI LOSI

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation says its patron, former president Thabo Mbeki, is in good health.

The foundation was reacting to unfounded reports circulating on social media on Wednesday regarding the former president’s health, with some claiming he had died. 

“We categorically deny these reports and wish to assure the public that president Mbeki is in good health,” the foundation said in a statement.

“We urge caution and responsible engagement with online information, particularly during a time when misinformation can spread rapidly.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

The more the ANC changes, the more it stays the same

Zuma may not like the Ramaphosa ANC, but it’s wasting the years just like his ANC did, writes Patrick Bulger.
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago

International kudos for Ramaphosa, but a poor grip over cabinet

The president raised SA’s profile on the global stage but failed to deliver on promises at home.
News
6 days ago

Ominous risk looms in the new year — but so does opportunity

The 2024 elections mark the first time in 30 years that the ANC, the devil we know, will be seriously threatened.
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago

LISTEN | ‘The Brics bloc needs to define its main purpose’ — Mbeki

Former president Thabo Mbeki says the Brics bloc of countries needs to properly define its main purpose.
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SACP against ‘opportunistic abuse’ of MK name to fight battles: Nzimande Politics
  2. Some booze banned but church doors opened as Ramaphosa makes tactical ... Politics
  3. Essop Pahad, close confidant of Thabo Mbeki, dies aged 84 Politics
  4. Cashiers, waiters need our protection, says Makhubele’s SA Rainbow Alliance Politics
  5. PA leader McKenzie leads drive to stem illegal entry into SA by foreigners Politics

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...