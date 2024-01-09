Politics

WATCH | Mosiuoa Lekota briefs media on 'critical' constitutional matter

09 January 2024 - 10:58 By TImesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota is on Tuesday briefing the media on what the party terms a “critical” constitutional matter.

In the statement, the party said if this matter is not addressed it will have a significant impact on the wellbeing of the country and its people.

TimesLIVE

