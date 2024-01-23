Liberian security officials battled to keep a frenzied crowd away from Julius Malema during a paparazzi moment while attending the inauguration of the country’s newly elected president Joseph Boakai on Monday.
Malema arrived in the country on Sunday to attend Boakai’s inauguration in Monrovia.
The red berets leader encountered a crowd, pushing to get to him, when he made his way to a car to leave the venue. The security officials and EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo had their hands full trying to avoid a stampede and had to push people back to prevent them reaching Malema.
During the frenzy the EFF leader was all smiles as some people managed to force their way through the crowd and take pictures of him. The EFF leadership, with much difficulty, eventually made it to the car and drove away.
This was not the only dramatic scene during Boakai’s inauguration. The 79-year-old president’s speech had to be cut short after he suffered heat exhaustion.
WATCH | Crowd frenzy over Malema at Liberian president's inauguration
Image: Julius Malema/X
Malema, speaking to the media before the inauguration, warned Liberian MPs to hold the incoming president and ministers accountable.
“They must not be sweethearts of the president and ministers. They must look after the resources of the people by holding those in the executive accountable. If you are an MP and you seek favours and want to be liked by the president or minister, you must know you have already failed,” he said.
Malema told members of EFF Liberia to make the “most noise” against corruption.
“We are in parliament to make sure democracy works. Democracy can only work if the resources of the state are looked after. How do we ensure that? Parliament must always watch over the executive on how it uses state resources. If it uses state resources for family benefit [or] friends' benefit, then EFF MPs must make sure they make the loudest noise against corruption.”
Here are some reactions from social media:
TimesLIVE
