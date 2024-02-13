Politics

WATCH LIVE | MPs debate Ramaphosa’s Sona speech

13 February 2024 - 10:50 By TimesLIVE
MPs are on Tuesday debating President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address.

Ramaphosa's address was the last for the sixth administration and received mixed reactions from South Africans and opposition political parties.

The president used the platform to speak about some of the ANC's achievements, but he was criticised for using the speech for electioneering. 

