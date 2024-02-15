The Multiparty Charter (MPC) has announced it has reached out to foreign governments and representatives of relevant organisations to ensure the results of the upcoming national and provincial elections accurately reflect the will of the people of South Africa.
According to the 11 MPC parties, the polls represent an “almost certain loss” for the ruling party and therefore efforts to capture this election will be greater than before.
They said the foreign ministers and organisations they have approached represent the east and the west, the global north and south and African continent.
“While we have qualified confidence in the Electoral Commission, parties in the MPC are acutely aware that they have assembled the biggest voting bloc outside the ANC in the history of our democracy.”
The MPC said its domestic efforts to ensure electoral integrity could and must be shored up. “In this respect parties in the MPC have resolved to collaborate to achieve 100% coverage across the more than 24,000 voting stations around the country.
“However, this must be partnered by external support, which must include material assistance to South Africa’s civil society organisations on voter education, capacity-building for domestic monitors, and a robust presence of international observers ahead of the election, and on election day.”
Multiparty Charter asks foreign governments to safeguard 2024 election results
Image: Deaan Vivier/Gallo Images
ActionSA and multiparty charter lead the way forward
The MPC has also conveyed its concern about the potential for foreign interference in the elections.
“We believe the international community can help to safeguard against any attempts to disrupt the democratic process or influence the South African electorate. Such technical support has been a core element of ensuring free and fair elections dating back to the first democratic election in 1994, which saw the election of Nelson Mandela.”
The alliance appealed to foreign governments and relevant organisations to recognise the high stakes involved for South Africa, Africa and democracies globally.
“The 2024 elections will be the most crucial to take place in South Africa since 1994. For the first time in democratic South Africa, the ANC looks set to receive well below 50% of the national vote.”
The MPC believes there is a heightened threat to electoral integrity. “Therefore we are using every means available to us to ensure a free and fair election.
“Now is the time to rally all true supporters of democracy around South Africa’s democratic cause.”
TimesLIVE
