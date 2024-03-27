As the walls cave in on suspended National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, it remains to be seen whether she will survive the imminent motion of no confidence against her in parliament.
This comes after acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli provisionally granted a request by the DA for parliament to debate a no-confidence motion in Mapisa-Nqakula.
A date for the vote and debate has not yet been set as Tsenoli has to consult with ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina.
The DA's Siviwe Gwarube wrote to parliament calling for the removal of the former defence minister after a search and seizure raid at her Bruma home in Johannesburg last week.
“Mapisa-Nqakula is no longer suited to hold this important position of leading the National Assembly. We are the institution that ought to hold the executive to account. We cannot be found wanting when the speaker is the one facing corruption allegations,” said Gwarube.
Mapisa-Nqakula is facing allegations that during her tenure in the defence ministry, she accepted more than R2m in bribes from a defence contractor.
This will not be the first motion of no confidence she has faced.
In March last year she survived a bid by the EFF to have her removed after the party accused her of mishandling the removal of its MPs when they disrupted proceedings during President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address.
The speaker is trying to interdict her arrest.
Mapisa-Nqakula reportedly faces 12 counts of corruption and money laundering.
POLL | Will Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula survive the motion of no confidence against her?
