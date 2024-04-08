Politics

WATCH LIVE | MK Party challenges IEC decision to remove Zuma from parliamentary list

08 April 2024 - 10:31 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party is on Monday challenging the decision by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to remove its leader Jacob Zuma from its parliamentary list.

Nhlamulo Ndlela, spokesperson for the party, said they were unaware of the merits of the IEC’s decision to agree with objections prohibiting Zuma from standing as a candidate for parliament.

The IEC said last month it had received more than 80 objections to the candidacy of parliamentary nominees from several parties, including the MK Party. Eight of those candidates were found to have criminal records, including Zuma.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

MK Party knew Jacob Zuma did not qualify to be an MP, IEC tells court

Electoral body argues it had long made public statements about Zuma’s ineligibility to stand as a candidate in the elections.
Politics
14 hours ago

MK Party: IEC 'lacks power' to block Zuma's bid for return to parliament

MK Party believes the IEC had no business upholding constitutional provisions blocking former president Jacob Zuma's nomination to stand for ...
Politics
4 days ago

MK Party to appeal IEC decision to remove Zuma from parliamentary list

The MK Party on Thursday said it would immediately appeal the IEC’s decision to remove Jacob Zuma from its parliamentary list
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Steenhuisen warns Western Cape DA voters against complacency Politics
  2. LISTEN | Malema prepared to offer EFF votes to ANC but with one condition — ... Politics
  3. 'A democratic outcome': Malema on Naledi Chirwa being last on EFF's parliament ... Politics
  4. ‘We should recognise her level of integrity’: Ramaphosa on Mapisa-Nqakula’s ... Politics
  5. David Mabuza denies claims of MK Party involvement Politics

Latest Videos

Stormy weather sees trucks overturning & rooves collapse
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show