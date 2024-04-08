World

Nicaragua seeks to halt German arms exports to Israel at World Court

08 April 2024 - 10:30 By Stephanie van den Berg
Image: REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

Nicaragua is set to ask the International Court of Justice on Monday to order Berlin to halt military arms exports to Israel and reverse its decision to stop funding UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA.

The two-day hearings on emergency measures are part of a wider case brought by Nicaragua which accuses Germany of violating the Genocide Convention and the laws of war with its support for Israel.

German officials have said the ICJ case is not justified, and Berlin will present its side in court Tuesday.

Germany has been one of Israel's staunchest allies since the October 7 attacks by Hamas militants which killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

It is also one of the major arms exporters to Israel, sending 326.5 million euros ($353.70 million) in military equipment and weapons in 2023, to according to Economy Ministry data.

Lawyers in Germany filed a case last week against the government to stop the arms exports.

Since October 7, more than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military offensive in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Nicaragua's case at the ICJ, also known as the World Court, builds on a genocide case SA brought against Israel.

In January the ICJ ruled SA's claims that Israel violated the genocide convention during its assault on Gaza were plausible and ordered emergency measures, including a call for Israel to halt any potential acts of genocide.

Israel has denied allegations of genocide and said it has the right to defend itself.

The ICJ's emergency measures hearings can result in preliminary injunctions to ensure a dispute does not get worse in the time it takes to reach a final conclusion, which can be years.

Reuters

