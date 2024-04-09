Politics

WATCH | Aaron Motsoaledi provides update on amended immigration regulations

09 April 2024 - 14:55 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi is expected to provide an update on the amended immigration regulations on Tuesday.

The critical skills list has seen some significant changes, with a new list published in February 2022, and the inclusion of relief for foreign professionals in the healthcare sector in August 2022.

The revised August 2022 critical skills list was in effect for only 14 months before the department published a revised critical skills list in the government gazette in October 2023.

TimesLIVE

EXPLAINER | Latest developments in South African immigration policies

There have been several interesting immigration developments in SA, including changes to the critical skills list and Ghana being on SA’s ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 months ago

Visa amendments will open South Africa to new skills, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed draft amendments to the visa process, saying it will boost the government's efforts to attract workers with critical ...
Politics
1 month ago

Border management a priority, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the newly launched border management authority is necessary for maintaining the integrity of the country’s borders.
Politics
6 months ago

Children of refugees wanting SA citizenship will have to speak one official language

Children of refugees wanting South African citizenship will have to speak at least one official language.
News
9 months ago
