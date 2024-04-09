Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi is expected to provide an update on the amended immigration regulations on Tuesday.
The critical skills list has seen some significant changes, with a new list published in February 2022, and the inclusion of relief for foreign professionals in the healthcare sector in August 2022.
The revised August 2022 critical skills list was in effect for only 14 months before the department published a revised critical skills list in the government gazette in October 2023.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Aaron Motsoaledi provides update on amended immigration regulations
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
