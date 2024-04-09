CSA learns from NZ debacle with schedule for England in 2027 nearly sealed

Hence negotiations with the England Cricket Board have opened already and there is optimism among CSA officials that the tour will be split in two and neither the national team nor the SA20 will be compromised.
Not wanting to “shoot itself in the foot” again, Cricket SA is close to sealing a deal with its England counterpart that will allow it to avoid embarrassment the next time the Proteas schedule coincides with the SA20.
Though England’s next tour to South Africa is still three years away, CSA is understood to have already worked out a plan for the schedule that will see the Test series conclude before the 2027 SA20. The English limited overs side then return for the two white ball series’ later in February that year.
Cricket SA was stung by the criticism it received when the selection of a Proteas team for the tour to New Zealand earlier this season was severely compromised because Test coach Shukri Conrad was not allowed to select any of the nationally contracted players. Others who had already been contracted by the SA20 franchise were also not available.
The fallout from CSA’s decision to back its moneymaking T20 franchise competition saw the organisation accused of undermining the status of Test cricket, with a number of prominent personalities within the sport questioning the future of the format.
Cricket SA has ‘utmost respect for Test format as pinnacle of the game we love’
South Africa’s players were left fuming too, and in recent weeks Dean Elgar and Kagiso Rabada outlined their angst about CSA’s decision. Elgar told espncricinfo.com the circumstances surrounding the tour were “pretty s**t”. In an interview with Indian agency PTI, Rabada, at present playing for the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, repeatedly said the planning for the tour was “unacceptable”.
“That is a planning issue, and it has got to do with what is happening at the higher level; what happened with Cricket SA. It was basically a double-book, that was what it was,” Rabada said.
“At the end of the day, we didn't really get a choice to even go [to New Zealand] because of the importance of the SA20. It is like shooting yourself in the foot.”
The undermanned South African side lost the short series 2-0, ending a long record of never having lost a Test series to New Zealand.
While Elgar’s international retirement may ease the sting of his critique, Rabada’s prominence and outspokenness made clear to CSA’s senior officials they could not err so badly again.
More schedule challenges for SA20 in the next year: Graeme Smith
