IN PICS | DA launches 'Rescue South Africa' tour in Tshwane

10 April 2024 - 22:07 By THAPELO MOREBUDI
DA federal leader John Steenhuisen at the launch of the party's 'Rescue South Africa' tour in Tshwane on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

DA supporters came in numbers to the Eersterus community hall in Tshwane on Wednesday as federal leader John Steenhuisen launched the party's "Rescue South Africa" tour ahead of the May 29 elections.

Steenhuisen said the recent creation of Zuma’s MK Party only confirmed how right he was to take the unprecedented step to unite the rational opposition to safeguard the country’s future. He said the country is faced with two stark choices: a future governed by radicals or a country with the multi-party charter at the helm.

“The one outcome from this election that will seal South Africa’s doom is if we end up with a national coalition government between the RET radicals in the ANC, the EFF and Jacob Zuma’s new MK Party,” he said.

“This is a future where South Africa will rapidly descend into the same chaos we see in other countries that have implemented EFF policies, like Venezuela and Zimbabwe. Those who have the means will flee the country. Those who don’t, will be trapped in a living hell under a government led by Mashatile, Malema and Zuma.”

DA supporters at the launch of the DA's 'Rescue South Africa' tour at Eersterus community hall in Tshwane on Wednesday April 10 2024.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
DA leaders at the launch of the DA's 'Rescue South Africa' tour at Eersterus community hall in Tshwane on Wednesday April 10 2024.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
DA supporters at the launch of the DA's 'Rescue South Africa' tour at Eersterus community hall in Tshwane on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
DA leaders at the launch of the DA's 'Rescue South Africa' tour at Eersterus community hall in Tshwane on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
DA supporters at the launch of the DA's 'Rescue South Africa' tour at Eersterus community hall in Tshwane on Wednesday April 10 2024.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga speaks at the launch of the party's 'Rescue South Africa' tour in Tshwane on Wednesday April 10 2024.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
DA supporters at the launch of the DA's 'Rescue South Africa' tour at Eersterus community hall in Tshwane on Wednesday April 10 2024.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
DA federal leader John Steenhuisen speaks at the launch of the party's 'Rescue South Africa' tour in Tshwane on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

TimesLIVE

