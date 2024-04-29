Politics

PODCAST | 'It's time for a woman president' – Senathi Fisha

29 April 2024 - 12:28
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Senathi Fisha, leader of the All Citizens Party spoke to TimesLIVE.
Image: Supplied

All Citizens Party (ACP) leader Senathi Fisha says after 30 years of democracy it's time for a woman president. 

Fisha is one of the few women leaders contesting the national and provincial elections on May 29. She founded the ACP in Ga-Matlala A Thaba in Limpopo.

She spoke to TimesLIVE about 30 years of democracy and why monarchs should lead the country, not political parties. 

Fisha is a clinical psychologist, president of Fisha Health Group, and president of the Fisha Foundation.

Listen here:

TimesLIVE

