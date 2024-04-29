All Citizens Party (ACP) leader Senathi Fisha says after 30 years of democracy it's time for a woman president.
Fisha is one of the few women leaders contesting the national and provincial elections on May 29. She founded the ACP in Ga-Matlala A Thaba in Limpopo.
She spoke to TimesLIVE about 30 years of democracy and why monarchs should lead the country, not political parties.
Fisha is a clinical psychologist, president of Fisha Health Group, and president of the Fisha Foundation.
Listen here:
PODCAST | 'It's time for a woman president' – Senathi Fisha
Image: Supplied
Listen here:
TimesLIVE
