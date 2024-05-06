Politics

POLL | Is the DA's ‘flag burning’ election advert threatening national unity and reconciliation?

06 May 2024 - 12:00 By Rethabile Radebe
Courtesy of the DA

Electioneering is often characterised by the gloves of politicians being off, where those vying for support at the polls go to extreme lengths to grab the attention of voters.

The DA might have to douse the fires of rage from some South Africans after the release of its controversial election ad in which the national flag is engulfed by flames.

In the video the flag burns as the narrator says: “In this election for the first time in 30 years the ANC will lose its majority. But they will do anything to stay in power.

“Imagine a coalition between the ANC, the violent EFF and the Zuma faction. Under this coalition, life will only get worse. This election is about survival. Unite to rescue South Africa. Vote DA.”

As the advert nears the end, the flag is replenished and returns to its original form.

Many took to social media to criticise the party for choosing to desecrate the flag to highlight challenges faced by citizens.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela was one of those who expressed disappointment, saying the DA could have used other methods to send its message.

The burning of our flag is ill-advised. Seems to show disrespect and disloyalty to the flag, which to many of us is more than a flag but a symbol of triumph against apartheid. In some countries it’s a crime to burn the flag.”

Madonsela added she understood the allegorical meaning behind the burning, but cautioned the DA against using such extreme imagery as it could cause more harm than good.

“I understand the intention but there could have been other metaphoric symbols to communicate the message. I can’t help a nagging feeling the designer of the campaign may be harbouring unconscious rage against our flag and what it symbolises.”

The issue of flags remains a contentious one in South Africa, with extensive debates and court cases around the old apartheid flag. The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled in April last year the public display and hoisting of the old flag should be banned.

It ruled public display of the flag is hate speech, unfair racial discrimination and harassment. The display of the old flag is not prohibited for artistic, academic or journalistic use. 

