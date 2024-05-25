'We are free': FNB stadium packed for ANC's Siyanqoba rally

ANC supporters who packed FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday said they remained loyal to the ruling party because of what it had done in the past. They also believed it could still address the problems that South Africa faces.
Speaking to TimesLIVE during the Siyanqoba rally held at the stadium the supporters said they believed the party had done enough to continue having their votes and should carry the hopes of the nation going forward.
Nomsa Liabara, 37, of Majazana informal settlement in southern Johannesburg was elated seeing thousands of other ANCs supporters at the stadium.
“We love the ANC. South Africa is free today because of the ANC. If it was not for the ANC we would not be free. Our children have opportunities that did not exist before. We also have RDP houses because of the ANC.
“We have schools where we don't pay school fees, all that is because of the ANC,” said Liabara.
Shadrack Mina, 51, also from the settlement, said it was important for him and friends to show their support for the ruling party.
“Looking at the people that are here it is clear that the ANC has had a successful campaign. I'm aware that some people are criticising the ANC today but I know where I come from with this party. I grew up being forced to respect white people and call them basi.
“The ANC brought freedom and today I can call people by their names. I know there are problems in my community like roads and electricity but that will not make me quit the party. I believe the ANC is for all people in South Africa,” Mina said.
Inside the stadium, ANC supporters were treated to a feast of music featuring Bucie Radebe, Dr Malinga, Sipho Hotsticks Mabuse, Thebe, Boom Shaka and Ihhashi Elimhlophe
The soccer pitch was filled with festivities as the youth in different various South African cultural attire danced to mark Africa Day.
Members of uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association displayed their marching skills to cheers from supporters.
Dikeledi Thabe of Vredefort in the Free State said she left the province with other residents at 6.30am to arrive on time at the stadium.
“Our journey was a lot of fun because we were all comrades from the same area. It was important for us to come here and show support for our party because these elections are clearly highly contested.
“The ANC has given birth to some kids and they are giving it competition. But I will continue voting for the ANC because I know the history of the struggle and what it has done for me,” Thabe said.
Busisiwe Nkwanyana, 57, of Dobsonville in Soweto, who was dressed in Roman Catholic Church regalia said: “I was brought up by the ANC in my family. I know what used to happen in the apartheid era and the changes that we have seen over the past 30 years.
“As black women, we were not allowed to own properties, today we are free to have our own houses. Our children are able to drive modern cars and are free, an opportunity that we never got when we were young under apartheid,” said Nkwanyana.
'We are free': FNB stadium packed for ANC's Siyanqoba rally
Image: Reuters/Alaister Russell
