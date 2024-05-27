Former minister and ANC veteran Lindiwe Sisulu says she was approached to join the newly formed MK Party (MKP).
Speaking on the TimesLIVE original podcast 30 Years of Democracy, she said she was born into the ANC and could never leave the movement for which she suffered.
“They came to my home and told me about the [MK] party, and said we want you to join it. I said you want me to leave my home [ANC]? They understood that but told me the party [ANC] no longer serves the purpose we fought for.
“I said I was born here [ANC], and I understood because I know how much we didn’t give necessary attention to our soldiers. Taking me away from where I was born would be life-changing.”
The face of the MKP is former president Jacob Zuma.
LISTEN | ‘MK Party approached me to join them but I am born into the ANC,’ says Lindiwe Sisulu
Image: Michael Walter/Sunday Times
TimesLIVE
