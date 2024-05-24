Politics

PODCAST | ‘When women are in charge, things work’: Lindiwe Sisulu

24 May 2024 - 09:21
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former minister Lindiwe Sisulu says men 'have egos shooting up to the roof'. File photo.
Former minister Lindiwe Sisulu says men 'have egos shooting up to the roof'. File photo.
Image: Michael Walker/Sunday times

Former minister and ANC veteran Lindiwe Sisulu says when women are in charge things work.  

She was speaking on TimesLIVE’s original podcast 30 Years of Democracy. She reflected on three decades since the dawn of democracy, her time in exile and being arrested three days before the Soweto youth uprising on June 16 1976. 

“When women are in charge, things work. I was in Britain when Margaret Thatcher was prime minister, and she took no nonsense. I look at the former German chancellor [Angela Merkel] and I admire her,” said Sisulu.

She said women have capabilities to build and raise.

“Women have raised families, so it is in their genes to be able to raise things and deal with differences — but men have egos shooting up to the roof.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Political parties are too generic on issues affecting women — expert

TimesLIVE asked a few political parties why women should vote for them.
Politics
5 hours ago

PODCAST | ‘I wouldn’t have joined the DA in the Helen Zille era’: Mpho Phalatse on 30 years of democracy

Member of the DA and former mayor of Johannesburg Dr Mpho Phalatse says she wouldn't have joined the party during the Helen Zille era.
Video & Podcasts
2 months ago

PODCAST | ‘We need new leaders who are capable’ — Irfaan Mangera reflects on 30 years of democracy

Activist, youth leader and member of Rise Mzansi's National Leadership Collective Irfaan Mangera says South Africa needs new leaders who are capable ...
Politics
2 months ago

PODCAST | 60-year-old Alvina looks back on 30 years of democracy, says ‘life was safer during apartheid’

Alvina Mahlangu was born and raised in South Africa in the 1960s when apartheid was in effect
Video & Podcasts
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. If you want a dictatorial leader, you won't find that in me: Ramaphosa Politics
  2. ANC commits to basic income grant in two years of its new government Politics
  3. You can’t expel me from my own party, insists MK's Jabulani Khumalo Politics
  4. SPECIAL REPORT | Mandela's vision of black unity fades as South Africa closes ... Politics
  5. POLL | Is the Jabulani Khumalo, MK Party saga making you take the party less ... Politics

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...