Former minister and ANC veteran Lindiwe Sisulu says when women are in charge things work.
She was speaking on TimesLIVE’s original podcast 30 Years of Democracy. She reflected on three decades since the dawn of democracy, her time in exile and being arrested three days before the Soweto youth uprising on June 16 1976.
“When women are in charge, things work. I was in Britain when Margaret Thatcher was prime minister, and she took no nonsense. I look at the former German chancellor [Angela Merkel] and I admire her,” said Sisulu.
PODCAST | 'When women are in charge, things work': Lindiwe Sisulu
Image: Michael Walker/Sunday times
She said women have capabilities to build and raise.
“Women have raised families, so it is in their genes to be able to raise things and deal with differences — but men have egos shooting up to the roof.”
TimesLIVE
