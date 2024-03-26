MAKHUDU SEFARA | The ANC's nonchalance about MK Party is also evident in poor service delivery
If the ANC knew what was good for it, it would leave MK Party to self-destruct
26 March 2024 - 22:06
If the ANC can be so negligent (and that’s a charitable view) in its bid to stop the Mkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) which threatens its very precarious hold on the country’s leadership, why are we surprised its negligence is almost omnipresent?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.